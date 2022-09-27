University of Hawaiʻi wants feedback on strategic plan for 2023 to 2029

The University of Hawaiʻi kicked off a series of town hall meetings Monday to get feedback on the first draft of its strategic plan, a blueprint that outlines four initiatives to guide the UH system over the next several years. Debora Halbert, vice president for academic strategy, talked to The Conversation about the university's priorities.

The next town hall meeting is from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 5.

