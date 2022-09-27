Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

University of Hawaiʻi wants feedback on strategic plan for 2023 to 2029

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published September 26, 2022 at 6:57 PM HST
Manoa-lowercampus_manoa.jpg
University of Hawai'i
/
University of Hawai'i

The University of Hawaiʻi kicked off a series of town hall meetings Monday to get feedback on the first draft of its strategic plan, a blueprint that outlines four initiatives to guide the UH system over the next several years. Debora Halbert, vice president for academic strategy, talked to The Conversation about the university's priorities.

The next town hall meeting is from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 5.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 26, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags
The Conversation University of Hawai‘iEducation
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories