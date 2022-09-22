The Conversation: Health survey follows affects of Red Hill water; UH oral history project spotlights resilience
- Dr. Diana Felton, state toxicologist with the State Department of Health, has been working on a health survey of those affected by the Red Hill fuel contamination
- Honolulu Civil Beat Politics and Opinion editor Chad Blair talks about the sudden about-face over the stadium entertainment development in Halawa| Full Story
- The University of Hawaiʻi's Oral History Project launches a new series "Resilient Community Voices" spotlighting stories of transition in Hawaiʻi's changing economy
- Psychology professor Pat Couvillon and student researcher Joseph Caldwell delve into the problem-solving skills of honeybees
- Hawaiʻi Geek Meet founder, Ryan Ozawa, hosts the annual gathering of curious minds this weekend. After a 2-year hiatus, the free event returns to Magic Island this Sunday, September 25, starting at 9 am