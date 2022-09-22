Research suggests honeybees have problem-solving skills previously only observed in mammals

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s newest star students got nothing but Bs on their last report cards! That’s right, research from the university suggests that honeybees have some problem-solving skills previously only observed in mammals and non-human primates.

The Conversation’s Savannah Harriman-Pote spoke with psychology professor Pat Couvillon and student Joseph Caldwell for the inside scoop on the honeybee brain.

