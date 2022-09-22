Donate
The Conversation: Health survey follows affects of Red Hill water; UH oral history project spotlights resilience

Published September 22, 2022 at 3:05 PM HST
  • Dr. Diana Felton, state toxicologist with the State Department of Health, has been working on a health survey of those affected by the Red Hill fuel contamination
  • Honolulu Civil Beat Politics and Opinion editor Chad Blair talks about the sudden about-face over the stadium entertainment development in Halawa| Full Story
  • The University of Hawaiʻi's Oral History Project launches a new series "Resilient Community Voices" spotlighting stories of transition in Hawaiʻi's changing economy
  • Psychology professor Pat Couvillon and student researcher Joseph Caldwell delve into the problem-solving skills of honeybees
  • Hawaiʻi Geek Meet founder, Ryan Ozawa, hosts the annual gathering of curious minds this weekend. After a 2-year hiatus, the free event returns to Magic Island this Sunday, September 25, starting at 9 am
The Conversation
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is a producer for The Conversation and Manu Minute. Contact her at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
