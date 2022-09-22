Hawaii Geek Meet returns to Magic Island this Sunday

The Hawaii Geek Meet is back! It’s the annual event that brings together people who are curious and have a passion that they love to share. Interests range from gadget lovers to coders, to designers, crafts people, and artists.

The outdoor gathering had been on hiatus during the pandemic, but is returning to Magic Island on Oʻahu this Sunday. Ryan Ozawa is a freelance journalist, and founder of the event. He stopped by the station this week to talk with The Conversation’s Russell Subiono about being a geek in Hawaiʻi.

The free event returns to Magic Island this Sunday, Sept. 25, starting at 9 a.m. Be sure to stop by the HPR table and say, "Hi."

More information can be found at hawaiigeek.com.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 22, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.