The Conversation

Hawaii Geek Meet returns to Magic Island this Sunday

Hawaii Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published September 22, 2022 at 3:40 PM HST
Courtesy Hawaiʻi Geek Meet
Facebook

The Hawaii Geek Meet is back! It’s the annual event that brings together people who are curious and have a passion that they love to share. Interests range from gadget lovers to coders, to designers, crafts people, and artists.

The outdoor gathering had been on hiatus during the pandemic, but is returning to Magic Island on Oʻahu this Sunday. Ryan Ozawa is a freelance journalist, and founder of the event. He stopped by the station this week to talk with The Conversation’s Russell Subiono about being a geek in Hawaiʻi. 

The free event returns to Magic Island this Sunday, Sept. 25, starting at 9 a.m. Be sure to stop by the HPR table and say, "Hi."

More information can be found at hawaiigeek.com.   

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 22, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

The Conversation
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
