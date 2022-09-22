Donate
The Conversation

State Health Department, CDC wants to hear from people affected by Red Hill water crisis

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published September 22, 2022 at 3:14 PM HST
Red Hill water sampling
Petty Officer 2nd Class MarQueon/Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet
/
Digital
AIEA, Hawaii (April 4, 2022) Larry Powell, a Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command contractor, collects water samples from a granular activated carbon filter as a part of real-time monitoring at Red Hill Well. The U.S. Navy continues to work with federal, state and local organizations to support families and residents, conduct long-term monitoring of the Navy water system, and work toward remediating Red Hill Well and the surrounding area. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mar’Queon A. D. Tramble)

Regulators with the state Health Department, Environmental Protection Agency, as well as the U.S. Coast Guard are on scene this morning observing an “exercise” simulating a spill at the Navy’s Red Hill Fuel Storage Facility. We are told that U.S. Navy Rear Adm. John Wade, charged with mothballing the underground storage tanks, is also observing the drill.

While that is going on, the Centers of Disease Control and the state Health Department are urging anyone who may have had any effects of the contaminated water to take part in an health survey. It's a followup to earlier efforts at the height of the contamination.

This Red Hill water crisis has stretched out for close to a year now. Federal and State health officials are renewing efforts to survey families affected by the fuel contamination. We talked to Dr. Diana Felton, state toxicologist with the Health Department, about their outreach efforts.

The survey closes tomorrow. Click here to take the survey and to view previous health survey results.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 22, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
