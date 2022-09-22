State Health Department, CDC wants to hear from people affected by Red Hill water crisis

Regulators with the state Health Department, Environmental Protection Agency, as well as the U.S. Coast Guard are on scene this morning observing an “exercise” simulating a spill at the Navy’s Red Hill Fuel Storage Facility. We are told that U.S. Navy Rear Adm. John Wade, charged with mothballing the underground storage tanks, is also observing the drill.

While that is going on, the Centers of Disease Control and the state Health Department are urging anyone who may have had any effects of the contaminated water to take part in an health survey. It's a followup to earlier efforts at the height of the contamination.

This Red Hill water crisis has stretched out for close to a year now. Federal and State health officials are renewing efforts to survey families affected by the fuel contamination. We talked to Dr. Diana Felton, state toxicologist with the Health Department, about their outreach efforts.

The survey closes tomorrow. Click here to take the survey and to view previous health survey results.

