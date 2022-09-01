The Conversation: Free rides payoff for TheBus; Polio vaccination rates 4th lowest in the nation
- Honolulu Department of Transportation Services Deputy Director Jon Nouchi reviews results from a week of free TheBus rides and the next phase of rail testing
- Hawaiʻi Department of Health Immunization Program Manager Ronald Balajadia addresses growing concerns about the falling polio vaccination rate
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Marina Ryker on a devastated rainbow trout farm after recent Maui power outage | Full Story
- Hawaiʻi Chief Energy Officer Scott Glenn reviews the history of coal and what lies in store for Oʻahu's energy grid | Full Story
- Improv Hawaii founder and actor Kimee Balmilero reflects on the group's 10th-anniversary