The Conversation: ; Manu-o-Kū festival; Jones Act waiver extension

Troy Nunley, Chief Judge of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of California, talks about the strain that immigration cases have placed on his district and what led him to ask for help from Hawaiʻi judges; Honolulu's director of botanical gardens, Joshlyn Sand, on cleanup efforts at Hoʻomaluhia Botanical Garden in Kāne‘ohe following the Kona Lows

Listen • 53:49