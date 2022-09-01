Donate
The Conversation

Local health officials hope to increase polio immunization rate

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published September 1, 2022 at 4:54 PM HST
polio_vaccine_vaccination_health_shots.jpg
PV2 Andrew W. McGalliard
/
U.S. Army

Hawaiʻi's polio immunization rate sits at 88%, putting us fourth from the bottom compared to states across the country. Ronald Balajadia, immunization program manager for the state Department of Health, says officials are focusing on increasing that rate again to protect keiki from a disease that has no cure and can leave people with permanent paralysis.

Unsure if you have been vaccinated? You can call the Immunization Branch at (808) 586-8300 or 1-800-933-4832 to determine if your vaccinations were recorded in the Hawaiʻi Immunization Registry.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 1, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
