Local health officials hope to increase polio immunization rate

Hawaiʻi's polio immunization rate sits at 88%, putting us fourth from the bottom compared to states across the country. Ronald Balajadia, immunization program manager for the state Department of Health, says officials are focusing on increasing that rate again to protect keiki from a disease that has no cure and can leave people with permanent paralysis.

Unsure if you have been vaccinated? You can call the Immunization Branch at (808) 586-8300 or 1-800-933-4832 to determine if your vaccinations were recorded in the Hawaiʻi Immunization Registry.

