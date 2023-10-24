Big Island survivor shares effects of post-polio syndrome

To mark World Polio Day, we stop to reflect on the disease that robbed so many of the use of their limbs.

During the pandemic, we heard from Big Island resident Robert "Bobby" Camara. He contracted polio before his fourth birthday and lost the use of one of his arms. He felt compelled to tell anti-vaxxers why it was important to get vaccinated against diseases like COVID-19 and polio.

The 72-year-old was recently diagnosed with post-polio syndrome, a condition marked by muscle loss and other disabling symptoms.

Courtesy Bobby Camara Bobby Camara at Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park

"I had to come to terms with not being able to walk and that was really, really tough for somebody who was super active up until a year ago. I retired from Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park and right after I retired, I started walking two miles a day and did that for 10 years," he said.

"I guess the way my brain works, it's like I've got to deal with it and move on. That's kind of been my mantra."

Camara said his mind is still active and he has a great network of friends and family.

