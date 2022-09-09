Big Island polio survivor stresses the importance of vaccines

Following The Conversation's interview with polio survivor Leigh Wai Doo, a listener from Hāmākua reached out to share his experience.

Robert "Bobby" Camara, 71, contracted polio at age 4 before the vaccine was available in Hawaiʻi. He was one of several children from the Big Island who contracted polio and became paralyzed. Camara said during the pandemic he felt compelled to tell people why they should consider getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 9, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.