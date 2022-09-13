Former nonprofit executive on growing up as a polio survivor, lasting impacts

Susan Au Doyle says growing up as a polio survivor gave her the empathy to thrive as a nonprofit executive. She served as CEO of the Aloha United Way and CEO of the local YWCA.

Courtesy Susan Au Doyle / Susan Au Doyle in 2022

But she didn't really talk about having polio, which she contracted in 1954. Her left leg is weak but only recently was she diagnosed with post-polio syndrome. She spoke to The Conversation about surviving polio.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 13, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.