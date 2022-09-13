Donate
The Conversation

Former nonprofit executive on growing up as a polio survivor, lasting impacts

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published September 13, 2022 at 4:46 PM HST
Susan Au Doyle polio
Courtesy Susan Au Doyle
/
Susan Au Doyle around age 3 wearing her “polio shoes.”

Susan Au Doyle says growing up as a polio survivor gave her the empathy to thrive as a nonprofit executive. She served as CEO of the Aloha United Way and CEO of the local YWCA.

Susan Au Doyle
Courtesy Susan Au Doyle
/
Susan Au Doyle in 2022

But she didn't really talk about having polio, which she contracted in 1954. Her left leg is weak but only recently was she diagnosed with post-polio syndrome. She spoke to The Conversation about surviving polio.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 13, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags

The Conversation polio
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
