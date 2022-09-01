Improv Hawaii celebrates 10 years of providing a comedy playground

If laughter is the best medicine, then Improv Hawaii is probably eligible for a medical license by now. The improvisational comedy venue on Oʻahu is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

Hawaiʻi Public Radio / The Conversation’s Russell Subiono with Improv Hawaii founder Kimee Balmilero at Hawaiʻi Public Radio.

Comedians, actors and all kinds of everyday folk come together to make people laugh through a form of live theater where everything is made up on the spot.

Local actor and self-described “head silipino,” or silly filipino, Kimee Balmilero started Improv Hawaii in 2012. The Conversation sat down with Balmilero to reflect on the milestone.

You can catch one of their signature musical improv comedy shows on Saturday, Sept. 3.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 1, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.