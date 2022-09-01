Donate
How many people took advantage of free rides on TheBus?

Catherine Cruz
Published September 1, 2022 at 4:25 PM HST
TheBus in downtown Honolulu.

TheBus on Oʻahu made rides free for a whole week in August. So how did we do? The numbers are in and the city says ridership was better than expected.

The Conversation talked to Deputy Transportation Director Jon Nouchi about whether the free rides will translate to a boost in long-term ridership. He also looked ahead to integration with the Honolulu rail, which moved into a key testing phase this week.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 1, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
