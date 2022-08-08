The Conversation: Impact of the new climate spending package on Hawaiʻi; LG Josh Green competes for governorship
- Leah Laramee of the Hawaiʻi Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation Commission describes how the Inflation Reduction Act will help Hawaiʻi mitigate climate change
- Lt. Gov. Josh Green hopes his positive approach to politics and campaigning will win him a spot as the next Hawaiʻi governor. Find more information on the 2022 elections here
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Kirsten Downey explains the wild pigs taking over East Honolulu in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- Executive Director of Honua Scholars Kyle Yoshida prepares for the upcoming Laulima Symposium, in which local scientists and researchers meet up with STEM students