conversation_square_logo.png
The Conversation

The Conversation: Impact of the new climate spending package on Hawaiʻi; LG Josh Green competes for governorship

Published August 8, 2022 at 1:53 PM HST
climate change
CALLUM BENNETTS/MAVERICK PHOTO AGENCY
/
MAVERICK PHOTO AGENCY
  • Leah Laramee of the Hawaiʻi Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation Commission describes how the Inflation Reduction Act will help Hawaiʻi mitigate climate change
  • Lt. Gov. Josh Green hopes his positive approach to politics and campaigning will win him a spot as the next Hawaiʻi governor. Find more information on the 2022 elections here
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Kirsten Downey explains the wild pigs taking over East Honolulu in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • Executive Director of Honua Scholars Kyle Yoshida prepares for the upcoming Laulima Symposium, in which local scientists and researchers meet up with STEM students

Tags

The Conversation environmentElectionEducationSciencetechnology
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is a producer for The Conversation and Manu Minute. Contact her at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Savannah Harriman-Pote
