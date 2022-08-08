This local group is trying to get more young people into local STEM fields

We hear a lot about the need to get more of our young minds into STEM programs — science, technology, engineering and math. Hawaiʻi will soon be gathering some of those minds at an event honoring Honua Scholars.

The Conversation talked to Kyle Yoshida, the brainchild and executive director of the fledgling group. The Kamehameha Schools alum, now in a Ph.D. bioengineering program at Stanford, explains how it all came to be.

The upcoming hybrid virtual and in-person event is on Aug. 20 at the Kroc Center in Kapolei.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 8, 2022.