The Conversation: Local journalist on uncovering Big Island housing scandal; Sylvia Luke fights for LG position
- Pat Tummons of Environment Hawaiʻi shares how she discovered the infamous affordable housing scandal on the Big Island
- Democratic House Finance Chair Sylvia Luke discusses targeted ads from Super PACs and her ambitions for the lieutenant governorship. Find more on the 2022 election here
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Marina Riker gives us a closer look at Maui's water rights issue | Full Story
- HPR reporter Casey Harlow helps us prepare for the new school year as thousands of public school students return to the classroom | Full Story
- Local CrossFit athlete Cheryle Brost gets ready for her ninth run in the CrossFit Games