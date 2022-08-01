Donate
The Conversation: Local journalist on uncovering Big Island housing scandal; Sylvia Luke fights for LG position

Published August 1, 2022 at 1:50 PM HST
  • Pat Tummons of Environment Hawaiʻi shares how she discovered the infamous affordable housing scandal on the Big Island
  • Democratic House Finance Chair Sylvia Luke discusses targeted ads from Super PACs and her ambitions for the lieutenant governorship. Find more on the 2022 election here
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Marina Riker gives us a closer look at Maui's water rights issue | Full Story
  • HPR reporter Casey Harlow helps us prepare for the new school year as thousands of public school students return to the classroom | Full Story
  • Local CrossFit athlete Cheryle Brost gets ready for her ninth run in the CrossFit Games

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
