Local journalist Patricia Tummons talks uncovering affordable housing scheme on Big Island

The FBI last week detailed an $11 million affordable housing scheme on Hawaiʻi Island that led to four indictments — including former county housing official Alan Rudo. He pleaded guilty and will be sentenced in October. Federal prosecutors say Rudo accepted bribes and kickbacks from businessman Rajesh Budhabhatti, and attorneys Paul Joseph Sulla and Gary Charles Zamber.

The feds credited the nonprofit news organization Environment Hawaiʻi for flagging the case. Editor Patricia Tummons spoke with The Conversation about uncovering the story.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 1, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.