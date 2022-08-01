Donate
Local journalist Patricia Tummons talks uncovering affordable housing scheme on Big Island

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published August 1, 2022 at 5:29 PM HST
gavel_flickr_beth_cortez-neavel.jpg
Beth Cortez-Neavel/Flickr
/
CC BY 2.0 License

The FBI last week detailed an $11 million affordable housing scheme on Hawaiʻi Island that led to four indictments — including former county housing official Alan Rudo. He pleaded guilty and will be sentenced in October. Federal prosecutors say Rudo accepted bribes and kickbacks from businessman Rajesh Budhabhatti, and attorneys Paul Joseph Sulla and Gary Charles Zamber.

The feds credited the nonprofit news organization Environment Hawaiʻi for flagging the case. Editor Patricia Tummons spoke with The Conversation about uncovering the story.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 1, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
