Big Island athlete prepares mentally and physically for her 9th CrossFit Games

The 2022 CrossFit Games get underway in Wisconsin this week and Hawaiʻi will be represented by Big Island resident Cheryl Brost.

It’s the ninth trip to the global fitness competition for the two-time Games winner – the most of any Hawaiʻi athlete.

She took home the gold in the women’s master’s category in 2016 and 2017.

Courtesy CrossFit Games / Cheryl Brost winning gold in her age division in 2016.

She says now that she’s competing against women in the 50-to-54 age bracket, she’s focused on health and wellness more than ever.

"I've gotten a little bit into listening to podcasts and such. I enjoy that. And in Big Island, we got usually, you know, good amount of drive time," she told HPR.

"I'm always trying to learn and educate myself a little bit about our bodies and how they work and how to get them to function better and aging and recovery and all sorts of stuff. But I think diet’s crucial, sleep is crucial. Mental — trying to live a stress-free life if that's possible. All these things that contribute to our overall wellness," Brost said.

Brost says her favorite part of the competition is the camaraderie amongst the athletes. Her least favorite part is having to swim in a lake.

The CrossFit Games will stream online on YouTube, with the finale airing on CBS on Sunday, Aug. 7.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 1, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.