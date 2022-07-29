Donate
The Conversation

The Conversation: Managing Big Island's wild goat population; Ikaika Anderson sets sights on LG seat

Published July 29, 2022 at 1:52 PM HST
goatson the road big island hawaii island
Catherine Cruz
/
HPR
  • Biologist Kanalu Sproat of the Department of Land and Natural Resources works to keep Big Island's goat population under control
  • Former Honolulu City Councilmember Ikaika Anderson hopes his political record will propel him into the position of lieutenant governor. Find more on the 2022 election here
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Brittany Lyte describes the way Mokulele Airlines Executive Richard Schuman brings aloha to Molokaʻi residents | Full Story
  • Kiki Culler, one of the first female pilots for Hawaiian Airlines, retires after 38 years in the industry
  • The Kaʻuaua ʻOhana holds their biennial family reunion, bringing together thousands of people from across the islands

Tags

The Conversation animalsElectionMolokai
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
