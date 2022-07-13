Donate
The Conversation

The Conversation: Ige vetoes bail reform, helicopter noise bills; DLNR on mosquito birth control

Published July 13, 2022 at 2:49 PM HST
Governor Ige
Office of Govenor David Ige
/
Flickr
  • HPR reporter Sabrina Bodon discusses the bail reform bill and helicopter noise bill Gov. David Ige vetoed on Tuesday | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Marcel Honore details his story of a whistleblower pointing the finger at the wheel assembly system as the source for the problems with Honolulu's rail project in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • Hawaiʻi FoundHer Program Manager Darien Siguenza and Kōkua Diaper owner Melelani Jones talk about the upcoming mentorship opportunity for women-owned businesses
  • Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources entomologist Cynthia King shares more on her agency's effort to use mosquito birth control to save endangered birds
  • U.S. Forest Service ecologist Flint Hughes and USGS biologist Jim Jacobi discuss the recovery of an ʻōhiʻa forest in Kalapana on the Big Island

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education.
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is a producer for The Conversation and Manu Minute.
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011.
