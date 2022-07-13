Hawaiʻi FoundHer supports women-owned companies with grants, mentorship and child care

Are you a wahine-owned business looking to take your company to the next level? Hawai’i FoundHer is a six-month business accelerator program geared toward supporting young companies owned by Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander and Asian women entrepreneurs.

Participants attend weekly business development workshops and receive grants to seed business growth. They can also access $4,000 stipends for child and elder care.

Program manager Darien Siguenza says each participating company is matched with industry mentors to help develop the business.

“That's really an opportunity to speak with someone that's been there, done that, has that expertise that you need when making difficult decisions, or when you're unsure of what move to make next," Siguenza said. "That's the person that's going to guide you throughout that six-month period."

Hawaiʻi FoundHer does not take equity in exchange for the grants. Applications for the upcoming cohort are still being accepted until July 15 at foundher.org.

Maui entrepreneur Melelani Jones graduated from the program’s first mentorship cohort in March and says her journey has come full circle. She first heard about the program while listening to HPR.

"I happened to be tuning in, and all of a sudden, I just heard somebody speaking about this Hawaiʻi FoundHer program and the play on words, I was just kind of captured by it," she said. "I needed help. I needed to really learn how to pivot my business during the pandemic, especially being a full-time mom and business owner."

Jones is the owner of Kōkua Diaper, a cloth diaper delivery service on Maui. She says the company has helped divert some 200,000 diapers from the landfill.

"If you have a great idea and you believe in it, go for it. And this program, it was truly, truly valuable for me to really just hunker down on what I needed to do, on how to pivot my business. And also, the resources that you get from this program are absolutely incredible," Jones told HPR.

This interview aired on The Conversation on July 13, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.