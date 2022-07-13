The Conversation: Ige vetoes bail reform, helicopter noise bills; DLNR on mosquito birth control
- HPR reporter Sabrina Bodon discusses the bail reform bill and helicopter noise bill Gov. David Ige vetoed on Tuesday | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Marcel Honore details his story of a whistleblower pointing the finger at the wheel assembly system as the source for the problems with Honolulu's rail project in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- Hawaiʻi FoundHer Program Manager Darien Siguenza and Kōkua Diaper owner Melelani Jones talk about the upcoming mentorship opportunity for women-owned businesses
- Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources entomologist Cynthia King shares more on her agency's effort to use mosquito birth control to save endangered birds
- U.S. Forest Service ecologist Flint Hughes and USGS biologist Jim Jacobi discuss the recovery of an ʻōhiʻa forest in Kalapana on the Big Island