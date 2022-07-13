Ige vetoes 28 bills due to legal, compliance issues

Gov. David Ige has vetoed 28 bills this legislative session, citing legal, procedural or compliance issues.

The state Legislature transmitted 343 bills this season, with Ige signing 311 of those.

Last month, Ige announced his intention to veto 30 bills, and in the last few weeks has reconsidered two, including a bill that would require tour operators to report flight details on a monthly basis to the state Department of Transportation. Senate Bill 3272 also creates an Air, Noise, and Safety Task Force.

“Noise from low flying aircraft is a big concern in our community, all across the state and I believe that the task force can help communicate concerns and develop solutions to address this issue,” Ige said.

Ige pointed to discussions with U.S. Rep. Ed Case, who has been working on this issue federally, as part of the reason for his signature.

“(Case) felt that this measure would be very helpful, as he has been working to get the federal agencies to be more active in responding to complaints of noise and low flying aircraft,” Ige said.

As expected, Ige vetoed House Bill 2424, a measure known as “Ariel’s Bill.” This bill would have expanded the state Department of Human Services’ ability to investigate families post-adoption.

Ige said it would “interfere with permanent family relationships in a way that would violate the constitutional rights of those families without any evidence of harm or threaten harm to the child that is in the family.”

Rather, he’d like to see more resources given to the understaffed division, rather than legislation.

“We are looking at the challenges and the rate of burnout and seeing what we can do to provide more stability and support for the staff in that area,” Ige said.

As expected, Ige also vetoed House Bill 1570 relating to vaping and flavored tobacco products, and House Bill 1567 relating to cash bail reform. The latter was opposed by mayors, county prosecutors and law enforcement.

Ige said the measure would have taken away too much oversight and power from the judicial system.

“I think legislating a bright line about who can and who is prevented from being held on bail is, I think, a premature step at this point in time,” he said.

Ige will let six bills become law without his signature. He says these bills have technical issues, but present no significant impact.

Senate Leader Ron Kouchi and House Speaker Scott Saiki have indicated the Legislature will not override any vetoes this year.