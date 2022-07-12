The Conversation: Boost in funding for Hawaiian Home Lands; What to know about the new COVID BA.5 variant
- HPR reporter Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi details the way an additional $600 million in state funding could help the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands provide housing to more Hawaiian families
- Dr. Tarquin Collis, chief of the Department of Infectious Diseases at Kaiser Permanente, tells us what to expect from the new BA.5 COVID-19 variant
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Nick Grube joins us from Washington D.C. to explain the federal fraud charges against a top Hawaiʻi defense contractor | Full Story
- CEO of the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation Lori Kahikina continues her discussion on the future of the Honolulu rail project | Part 1 of the interview
- Co-writer and co-director of "Lilo & Stitch" Chris Sanders, also the voice of Stitch, reflects on the 20th anniversary of the Disney film