Celebrating 20 years of 'Lilo & Stitch' in Hawaiʻi with creator Chris Sanders

Twenty years ago, Disney released “Lilo & Stitch," the first feature-length animated movie set in Hawaiʻi. It tells the story of a 6-year-old Hawaiian girl who invites an extraterrestrial creature named Stitch, or Experiment 626, into her ʻohana.

The Conversation reflected on the legacy of the film with one of its creators, Chris Sanders. Not only did Sanders co-write and co-direct the movie, but he was also the voice of Stitch. His credits include several other animated films, including “The Lion King,” “Mulan,” and “How to Train Your Dragon.”

Read excerpts of his interview below and take a listen to this extended interview with Sanders, exclusively online.

Extended interview with "Lilo & Stitch" co-creator Chris Sanders The Conversation - July 12, 2022 Listen • 20:11

— — —

On the role of ʻohana in "Lilo & Stitch"

CHRIS SANDERS: In the beginning, the genesis of “Lilo & Stitch” was partially that I wanted to create a film around the idea of a villain becoming a hero. We spend a lot of time killing villains at the end of Disney films. And this time, I thought, let's change that up. I want a villain that becomes the hero… But we didn't have a reason [for him] changing from bad to good. And after the first screening, I was the one that said, "We need the reason that he becomes good." And we realized that Stitch has a family that loves him, and that was the thing that would change him. The idea of ʻohana was the perfect thing to place around this character. And that would be the thing that would change him, that would change the course of his life. We didn't know originally, but by complete accident, I put Stitch in the one place that has the best, most beautiful interpretation of family ever.

Courtesy Disney / Characters Nani (voiced by Tia Carrere) and Lilo (Daveigh Chase) in "Lilo & Stitch."

On the significance of Hawaiʻi to the 2002 film

SANDERS: Originally, I was thinking maybe rural Kansas or something… and as I was working on Lilo and Stitch, developing it and getting ready to pitch the idea, I looked up at my wall, and I had a map of Hawaiʻi because I had recently visited. And it took me a while, a few hours. And suddenly I thought, "Wait a minute, that's a place that has intimacy. And why wouldn't I just set it there as a story?" There was something so magical about it.

On casting local voice actors, such as Jason Scott Lee and Tia Carrere, to play the Hawaiian characters

SANDERS: When it came to the music, the culture, and the language, we cast as many people as we could who knew what they were doing. A good example would be the kumu hula. He staged the dance sequences that we videotaped, and [we] gave it to the animators because we understood that this is something that you've got to get right. You do not mess around with this. It's not my culture, but I'm in charge of getting it right. So Mark Kealiʻi Hoʻomalu was our kumu hula. He told us everything we needed to know about everything. And he was one of those people that gave us more than we ever could have hoped for.

We found as many people that we could that were from Hawaiʻi. The only one that we struggled with was the character of Lilo. We had casting directors scour Hawaiʻi. At that time, we couldn't find the right voice. And that was a very, very difficult voice to cast. Even here on the mainland… And one day this girl came in, and her name was Daveigh Chase. She sat at the microphone, and she started doing her thing. Dean [DeBlois, the other co-director] and I looked at each other, and we knew we had found her. So that was the only voice that we really wished we could have cast from Hawaiʻi, but we gave it a shot. It wasn't in the cards at that time.

Courtesy Disney /

On becoming the voice for Stitch

SANDERS: Originally, the concept was that he wouldn't speak at all. He might make a few little noises like growls and stuff, but he would never speak. As we worked on the film, it became obvious that he would have to talk. As we pitched the early storyboards, I would just give that character that voice. It's a voice that I would use to call people on the phone and annoy them. The concern on Dean and my part was that if we did hire Robert Redford or Robin Williams, and they only had 15 lines, and even those lines were two words at a time, that there might be some trouble that would develop. It would be very easy to imagine that eventually the studio would come around and say, “Well, if you got Robin Williams or Robert Redford, why don't you give them a bigger role.” And that would be a disaster, because that would mean that we were moving the film and pointing it in the wrong direction, just to placate somebody. We thought, "Let's ensure that we'd never even have to have that discussion by putting somebody like me in that role." And nobody wants more of me. So it was like it was perfect.

On the legacy of "Lilo & Stitch"

SANDERS: I'm so proud of it… You're so busy making this film and getting all the story problems worked out that you don't necessarily think about the larger impact that it might have. One of the wonderful things about something like "Lilo & Stitch," making a movie is that it endures. It has this staying power. Both Dean and I have heard from people who have been touched by this film in various ways, and it really meant something to them. And that's just absolutely so exciting.

"Lilo & Stitch" remains available to watch on Disney+. This interview aired on The Conversation on July 12, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.