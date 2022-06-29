The Conversation: Native Hawaiian perspective on abortion rights; Military moves toward energy resiliency
- HPR reporter Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi explains the way abortion is deeply rooted in Native Hawaiian history and culture | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Stewart Yerton takes a closer look at the way officials hope to reform the Honolulu Liquor Commission | Full Story
- Nicole Bulgarino of Ameresco details the companyʻs new clean-energy partnership with the military
- Jay Griffin steps down as chair of the Public Utilities Commission after five years
- Professor Angel Yanagihara of the University of Hawaiʻi shares her findings on jellyfish spawning cycles