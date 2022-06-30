Military working to improve energy efficiency and resiliency

With energy resiliency emerging as a priority, the military has been looking to modernize its infrastructure, particularly as we experience energy supply challenges amid global tensions.

The Conversation spoke with Executive Vice President Nicole Bulgarino of Ameresco, a contractor that just signed a $102 million clean energy project with the military. Bulgarino talked about the military’s push to become more resilient with smart grids and renewable energy.

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 29, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1