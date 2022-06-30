Donate
The Conversation

Military working to improve energy efficiency and resiliency

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published June 29, 2022 at 5:46 PM HST
solar_power.jpg
David Goehring
/
Flickr

With energy resiliency emerging as a priority, the military has been looking to modernize its infrastructure, particularly as we experience energy supply challenges amid global tensions.

The Conversation spoke with Executive Vice President Nicole Bulgarino of Ameresco, a contractor that just signed a $102 million clean energy project with the military. Bulgarino talked about the military’s push to become more resilient with smart grids and renewable energy.

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 29, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1

The Conversation Militaryenergy
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
