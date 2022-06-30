Here's why we see an influx of box jellyfish on Oʻahu's south shore every month

We now know more about why we see an influx of box jellyfish on Oʻahu's south shore every month.

The lunar calendar is used to forecast that invasion — eight to 10 days after the full moon. That’s behind the monthly alerts issued by the Honolulu Ocean Safety Division and local weather broadcasters.

Catherine Cruz / HPR University of Hawaiʻi professor Angel Yanagihara on the prowl for box jellyfish at Waikīkī beach on June 24, 2022.

University of Hawaiʻi professor Angel Yanagihara was out at the break of dawn last week, on the prowl for box jellyfish. She was in the water all suited up and armed with a flashlight.

Yanagihara released new research to help understand the amazing marine world of box jellyfish. It's the only species we know that follows a spawning and migration pattern tied to the moon phases. She spoke to The Conversation about why some jellyfish come ashore.

If you get stung, Yanagihara says you should douse the site with vinegar and then immerse it in hot water for 45 minutes. Another solution is a product she worked on called StingNoMore.

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 29, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.