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Kanikapila Vintage

Kanikapila Vintage: The Brothers Cazimero

By Derrick Malama,
DW Gibson
Published June 30, 2026 at 12:06 PM HST

Kanikapila Vintage is a podcast that digs into the Hawaiʻi Public Radio archives to present interviews and studio sessions that feature the very best of Hawaiian music.

Join Derrick Malama for the first episode of Kanikapila Vintage, the new podcast from Hawaiʻi Public Radio, where we revisit some of the classic editions of Kanikapila Sunday.

We’re kicking off the series with a studio session from the Brothers Cazimero, recording at the legendary Mountain Apple Studios in 2004.

It’s available on July 2, wherever you get your podcasts. Sponsored by Manuheali‘i.

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Kanikapila Vintage Derrick Malamakanikapila sunday
Derrick Malama
Derrick Malama is the local anchor of Morning Edition.
See stories by Derrick Malama
DW Gibson
DW Gibson joined HPR as a producer on "The Conversation" and is now the executive producer of podcasts and multimedia. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by DW Gibson
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