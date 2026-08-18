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The Conversation

The Conversation: Hurricane recovery across the islands

By Robbie Dingeman, Maddie Bender, Mark Ladao
Published August 18, 2026 at 11:18 AM HST
A large tree that has been cleared from the road is seen on top of power lines in Kaloko Mauka on Hawaiʻi Island on Monday, Aug. 17.
Frank Sayre
A large tree that has been cleared from the road is seen on top of power lines in Kaloko Mauka on Hawaiʻi Island on Monday, Aug. 17.
  • Kauaʻi Mayor Derek Kawakami shares how the Garden Isle fared during Hurricane Lala 
  • Honolulu Civil Beat’s Taylor Cozloff reports on community recovery efforts on Hawaiʻi Island | Full Story
  • Zach Kennedy, general manager of Punalu'u Bake Shop in Nāʻālehu, begins rebuilding after storms devastated the beloved rural bakery 
  • Rep. Ikaika Hussey and Kalihi residents and business owners continue to cope without electricity 
  • Renee Espiau, administrator of Honolulu’s Complete Streets program, shares their plan to make the city’s streets a safer place
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The Conversation Derek KawakamiHawaiʻi IslandWeatherSafetyFlood Recovery
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Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Mark Ladao
Mark Ladao is a news producer for Hawai'i Public Radio. Contact him at mladao@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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