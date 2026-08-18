The Conversation: Hurricane recovery across the islands
- Kauaʻi Mayor Derek Kawakami shares how the Garden Isle fared during Hurricane Lala
- Honolulu Civil Beat’s Taylor Cozloff reports on community recovery efforts on Hawaiʻi Island | Full Story
- Zach Kennedy, general manager of Punalu'u Bake Shop in Nāʻālehu, begins rebuilding after storms devastated the beloved rural bakery
- Rep. Ikaika Hussey and Kalihi residents and business owners continue to cope without electricity
- Renee Espiau, administrator of Honolulu’s Complete Streets program, shares their plan to make the city’s streets a safer place