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The Conversation

The Conversation: Recovering after Lala

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published August 17, 2026 at 11:32 AM HST
Downed trees and powerlines from Tropical Storm Lala blocked the road in the Piʻiholo area of Upcountry Maui on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026.
Piʻiholo and Olina Road Hui
Downed trees and powerlines from Tropical Storm Lala blocked the road in the Piʻiholo area of Upcountry Maui on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense’s Adam Weintraub joins HPR with the latest updates on recovering from Lala
  • With thousands across the islands left without power, HECO spokesperson Darren Pai shares plans to get assistance from utilities on the continent
  • Kolby Moser, Hawaiʻi Island resident and co-host of the Hawaiʻi Radio Hour on HPR-1, shares how communities in the Kaʻu district are faring
  • Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation spokesperson Nathan Serota delivers updates from a briefing on the state of Oʻahu’s city services 
  • HPR’s Bill Dorman delivers latest updates on storm recovery 
  • Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Andrew Gomes reports on the results of two tie-breaking election races | Full Story
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The Conversation WeatherHurricane Seasontropical stormHawaiian Electric Company
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
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