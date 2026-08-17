The Conversation: Recovering after Lala
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense’s Adam Weintraub joins HPR with the latest updates on recovering from Lala
- With thousands across the islands left without power, HECO spokesperson Darren Pai shares plans to get assistance from utilities on the continent
- Kolby Moser, Hawaiʻi Island resident and co-host of the Hawaiʻi Radio Hour on HPR-1, shares how communities in the Kaʻu district are faring
- Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation spokesperson Nathan Serota delivers updates from a briefing on the state of Oʻahu’s city services
- HPR’s Bill Dorman delivers latest updates on storm recovery
- Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Andrew Gomes reports on the results of two tie-breaking election races | Full Story