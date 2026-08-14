The Conversation: Tracking Tropical Storm Lala; Trask family responds to possible deepfake ad
- HPR’s Bill Dorman reports with the latest developments on Tropical Storm Lala
- Mililani Trask, sister of Native Hawaiian scholar Haunani Kay-Trask, responds to a political campaign ad that used a possibly AI-generated likeness of her late sister | Full Story
- HPR’s Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on additional flight services from Molokaʻi to Honolulu | Full Story
- Katie Mulliken, of the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, returns to The Conversation with this week's Volcano Minute
- Despite Tropical Storm Lala threatening postponements for the 2026 Duke Kahanmoku OceanFest, the show must go on with actor Moses Good and his one-man portrayal of the legendary surfer's life | Full Story