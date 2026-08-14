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The Conversation

The Conversation: Tracking Tropical Storm Lala; Trask family responds to possible deepfake ad

By Catherine Cruz
Published August 14, 2026 at 11:51 AM HST
This satellite image from Friday morning shows storms forming in the Pacific Ocean, including Tropical Storm Lala located east of the Hawaiian Islands.
NOAA
This satellite image from Friday morning shows storms forming in the Pacific Ocean, including Tropical Storm Lala located east of the Hawaiian Islands.
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The Conversation Hurricane SeasonWeatherArtificial IntelligenceMolokaʻiSurfingEntertainment
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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