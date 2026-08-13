The Conversation: Hoʻōla Nā Pua CEO; Lunar calendars across the Pacific
- HPR’s Savannah Harriman-Pote reports charter amendments that will be on the ballot in the general election, including one to create a special food security fund | Full Story
- Shelley Cramer, newly appointed CEO of Hoʻōla Nā Pua, an organization committed to preventing child sex trafficking, talks about leading the nonprofit and her previous career in fashion | Full Story
- University of Murcia archaeologist Miguel Valério researches different lunar calendars across the Pacific Islands, like the Rongorongo tablets of Rapa Nui | Full Story
- Paul Arinaga, founder of Grow Good Hawaii, and Kānaka Maoli artist Kaiʻili Kaulukukui unveil a new mural that imagines a greener Honolulu as part of their “Re-imagining Wao Kānaka” campaign | Full Story