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The Conversation

The Conversation: Hoʻōla Nā Pua CEO; Lunar calendars across the Pacific

By Catherine Cruz,
Addis BelayMaddie BenderKevin Allen
Published August 13, 2026 at 11:47 AM HST
The sun rises behind moais statues on Ahu Tongariki, Rapa Nui, or Easter Island, early Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024.
Esteban Felix
/
AP
The sun rises behind moais statues on Ahu Tongariki, Rapa Nui, or Easter Island, early Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024.
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  • Shelley Cramer, newly appointed CEO of Hoʻōla Nā Pua, an organization committed to preventing child sex trafficking, talks about leading the nonprofit and her previous career in fashion | Full Story
  • University of Murcia archaeologist Miguel Valério researches different lunar calendars across the Pacific Islands, like the Rongorongo tablets of Rapa Nui | Full Story
  • Paul Arinaga, founder of Grow Good Hawaii, and Kānaka Maoli artist Kaiʻili Kaulukukui unveil a new mural that imagines a greener Honolulu as part of their “Re-imagining Wao Kānaka” campaign | Full Story
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Addis Belay
Addis Belay is the 2026 Society of Professional Journalists Intern for The Conversation at Hawai’i Public Radio. Contact her at abelay@hawaiipublicradio.org
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Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Kevin Allen
Kevin Allen is a producer on The Conversation. Contact Kevin at kallen@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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