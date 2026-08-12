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The Conversation

The Conversation: AI-generated commercial concerns; New Punahou learning commons

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie BenderKevin Allen
Published August 12, 2026 at 11:30 AM HST
Courtesy Of Punahou School
A digital render of the Mary Kawena Pukui Learning Commons at Punahou School.
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The Conversation Artificial IntelligenceElectionAstronomyPunahou School
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Kevin Allen
Kevin Allen is a producer on The Conversation. Contact Kevin at kallen@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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