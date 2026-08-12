The Conversation: AI-generated commercial concerns; New Punahou learning commons
- HPR speaks with state Sen. Karl Rhoads about concerns around a possibly AI-generated campaign commercial run by independent candidate Nathan Berning | Full Story
- With the AI tool Civcheck being made mandatory for residential permits applications, Clariti Software CEO Cyrus Symoom shares how it streamlines the permit process | Full Story
- UH Astronomer Roy Gal returns to Hawaiʻi Skies, HPR’s segment sharing free public events for avid astronomers | Full Story
- With the school year starting, Punahou School President Mike Latham discusses the newest addition to the school: the Mary Kawena Pukui Learning Commons | Full Story