Kanikapila Vintage: Keola Beamer and Raiatea Helm

Listen to Derrick Malama's 2010 studio session with Keola Beamer and Raiatea Helm. Derrick spoke with them shortly after the release of their first and only collaboration album. It brings together two great musicians from different generations, pairing Helm’s unmistakable voice with Beamer’s signature slack key sounds. What else could the album be called but simply “Keola Beamer & Raiatea Helm.”

You’ll hear John Lennon’s “Imagine” in Hawaiian, an homage to Kalihi, and the story of how these two musical giants first met.

Kanikapila Vintage is sponsored by Manuhealiʻi.