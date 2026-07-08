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Kanikapila Vintage

Kanikapila Vintage: Keola Beamer and Raiatea Helm

By Derrick Malama,
DW Gibson
Published July 8, 2026 at 12:00 AM HST

Listen to Derrick Malama's 2010 studio session with Keola Beamer and Raiatea Helm. Derrick spoke with them shortly after the release of their first and only collaboration album. It brings together two great musicians from different generations, pairing Helm’s unmistakable voice with Beamer’s signature slack key sounds. What else could the album be called but simply “Keola Beamer & Raiatea Helm.”

You’ll hear John Lennon’s “Imagine” in Hawaiian, an homage to Kalihi, and the story of how these two musical giants first met.

Kanikapila Vintage is sponsored by Manuhealiʻi.

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Kanikapila Vintage Derrick Malamakanikapila sunday
Derrick Malama
Derrick Malama is the local anchor of Morning Edition.
See stories by Derrick Malama
DW Gibson
DW Gibson joined HPR as a producer on "The Conversation" and is now the executive producer of podcasts and multimedia. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by DW Gibson
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