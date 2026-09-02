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The Conversation

The Conversation: Skyline stretches towards the city; Hawaiʻi documentary

By Catherine Cruz,
Jacob Aloi
Published September 2, 2026 at 11:17 AM HST
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Bus outside Honolulu Rail Skyline.
City and County of Honolulu
Bus outside Honolulu Rail Skyline.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Brian Glazer, CEO of Hohonu, develops low-cost sensors that help Oʻahu monitor its flash flood threat levels
  • HART CEO Lori Kahikina talks about the timeline on the latest leg of the Skyline into Honolulu’s urban core
  • To celebrate Tech Week, local tech entrepreneurs Rich Matsui and Brent Akamine share how they’re giving back
  • Filmmaker Stephan Boeker shares his award-winning short film documenting the work of a Maui architect against natural disaster
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The Conversation EnvironmentTransportationHonolulu Authority for Rapid TransportationTechFilm
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Jacob Aloi
Jacob Aloi is the executive producer of HPR’s daily news program “The Conversation.” Contact Jacob at jaloi@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Jacob Aloi
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