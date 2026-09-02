The Conversation: Skyline stretches towards the city; Hawaiʻi documentary
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Brian Glazer, CEO of Hohonu, develops low-cost sensors that help Oʻahu monitor its flash flood threat levels
- HART CEO Lori Kahikina talks about the timeline on the latest leg of the Skyline into Honolulu’s urban core
- To celebrate Tech Week, local tech entrepreneurs Rich Matsui and Brent Akamine share how they’re giving back
- Filmmaker Stephan Boeker shares his award-winning short film documenting the work of a Maui architect against natural disaster