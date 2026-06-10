© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: New zoo director; Lawyer shortage

By Catherine Cruz,
Kevin AllenMaddie Bender
Published June 10, 2026 at 11:20 AM HST
Ways To Subscribe
FILE - Two elephants at the Honolulu Zoo. (Dec. 29, 2020)
Catherine Cruz
/
HPR
FILE - Two elephants at the Honolulu Zoo. (Dec. 29, 2020)

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • John Berry, former director of the Smithsonian's National Zoological Park, talks about his first day as the new director for the Honolulu Zoo 
  • Maui Now Hawai‘i Journalism Initiative’s Colleen Uechi reports on the packed mayoral race in Maui | Full Story
  • Former Hawaiʻi State Bar Association President Mark M. Murakami and Hawaiʻi Supreme Court Justice Todd Eddins discuss a new legal task force addressing the state’s shortage of lawyers
Tags
The Conversation Honolulu ZooMauiHawaii State Bar AssociationHawaiʻi Supreme Court
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Kevin Allen
Kevin Allen is a producer on The Conversation. Contact Kevin at kallen@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Kevin Allen
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
More Episodes