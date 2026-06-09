The Conversation: World Cup weather prep; Heart health test

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

Climate scientists and urban planning researchers from Columbia University and the University of Hawaiʻi talk about weatherproofing the FIFA World Cup competition

Honolulu Civil Beat’s Steward Yerton reports on a welcome delay to a change in HMSA insurance reimbursement | Full Story

David Watumull, co-founder of Lokahi Longevity , speaks about a new blood test that can reveal information about inflammation and heart health

, speaks about a new blood test that can reveal information about inflammation and heart health HPR Contributor Betsy Brown reports on Upcycle Hawaii ; a Hilo-based company that mitigates plastic pollution by transforming trash into treasure | Full Story