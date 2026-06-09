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Hawaiʻi clinic backs a new blood test for ‘inflammaging’

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published June 9, 2026 at 1:25 PM HST
Vials of blood from a clinical study of the effectiveness of a new liquid biopsy technology are packaged at Oregon Health & Science University. (March 14, 2022)
Gillian Flaccus
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AP
Vials of blood from a clinical study of the effectiveness of a new liquid biopsy technology are packaged at Oregon Health & Science University. (March 14, 2022)

How does inflammation impact heart health?

Many may already be familiar with the importance of managing LDL cholesterol — the “bad cholesterol” — to lessen the risk of heart disease and stroke.

But now, a Hawaiʻi based health science company is highlighting a new blood test — one that measures inflammation's impact on aging, or “inflammaging."

David Watumull is the co-founder of Lokahi Longevity, a Honolulu-based clinic focused on the science behind aging. They recently launched a program advocating for blood tests that measure high-sensitivity C-reactive protein, or hsCRP; a marker for inflammation.

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According to the American College of Cardiology, hsCRP is “a particularly strong predator of cardiovascular risk,” which is why Lokahi Longevity has begun working to make the test widely available to Hawaiʻi residents.

“What they found was that if you could lower hsCRP along with your cholesterol to designated levels, that you could reduce the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events, or MACE for short, by 44%,” Watamull told HPR.

He hopes that increased access to hsCRP screening, which is already recommended universally by the ACC, raises additional awareness for the health impacts of inflammation.

“I think that a lot of people are paying attention to the role of inflammation in aging,” or, as Watamull puts it, “inflammaging.”

HPR's Maddie Bender, left, with Lokahi Longevity co-founder David Watumull, right. (June 8,2026)
HPR
HPR's Maddie Bender, left, with Lokahi Longevity co-founder David Watumull, right. (June 8,2026)

More information about the hsCRP test and other services offered through Lokahi Longevity can be found at their website here.

This story aired on The Conversation on June 9, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Jinwook Lee adapted this story for the web.

Tags
The Conversation healthCardiology
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
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