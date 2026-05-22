The Conversation: A hana hou show on ‘Hawaiʻi: A Kingdom Crossing Oceans’
Today on The Conversation, we look back on a groundbreaking exhibit that is coming to a close at the British Museum: “Hawaiʻi: A Kingdom Crossing Oceans.”
- HPR attends the opening of a new exhibition on Hawaiʻi's ties to Great Britain at the British Museum in London | Full Story (Jan. 2026)
- Kamehameha School's Jsohnel Pacarro, graphic designer Lily Mitchell and art conservation student Hattie Keonaona react to the exhibit | Full Story (Jan. 2026)
- Alice Christophe, lead curator, discusses the kuleana she brought to the exhibit | Full Story (April 2026)
- The Friends of ʻIolani Palace historian Zita Cup Choy and curatorial assistant Chase Benbow offer a historical perspective on measles as modern U.S. cases rise | Full Story (Feb. 2026)