© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: A hana hou show on ‘Hawaiʻi: A Kingdom Crossing Oceans’

By Catherine Cruz
Published May 22, 2026 at 11:46 AM HST
Ways To Subscribe
A woman views pieces from the exhibit "Hawaiʻi: a kingdom crossing oceans."
The British Musuem
/
Facebook
A woman views pieces from the exhibit "Hawaiʻi: a kingdom crossing oceans."

Today on The Conversation, we look back on a groundbreaking exhibit that is coming to a close at the British Museum: “Hawaiʻi: A Kingdom Crossing Oceans.”

  • HPR attends the opening of a new exhibition on Hawaiʻi's ties to Great Britain at the British Museum in London | Full Story (Jan. 2026)
  • Kamehameha School's Jsohnel Pacarro, graphic designer Lily Mitchell and art conservation student Hattie Keonaona react to the exhibit | Full Story (Jan. 2026) 
  • Alice Christophe, lead curator, discusses the kuleana she brought to the exhibit | Full Story (April 2026) 
  • The Friends of ʻIolani Palace historian Zita Cup Choy and curatorial assistant Chase Benbow offer a historical perspective on measles as modern U.S. cases rise | Full Story (Feb. 2026)
Tags
The Conversation Native HawaiianArtHistoryʻIolani Palace
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
More Episodes