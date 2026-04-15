Curator of British Museum's Hawaiian history exhibit to deliver talk on Oʻahu

The British Museum exhibit “Hawaiʻi: a kingdom crossing oceans,” which showcases the voyage of King Kamehameha II and Queen Kamāmalu two centuries ago, is set to close on May 25.

HPR visited London in January to attend the opening of the exhibit and recently reconnected with the exhibit’s lead curator, Alice Christophe.

Prior to joining the British Museum, Christophe served as collections manager for the Bishop Museum in Honolulu. She spoke with HPR about her experience working in Hawaiʻi and the kuleana she bore in bringing Hawaiʻi’s history to the British Isles.

Christophe plans to share more about the exhibit at a talk hosted by Windward Community College on Oʻahu on Saturday, April 18. She will be joined by Neolle M.K.Y. Kahanu, a member of the exhibition stewardship committee. More information can be found here.

HPR HPR's Catherine Cruz, left, with Alice Christophe, lead curator of "Hawaiʻi: a Kingdom Crossing Oceans" at the British Museum. (April 15, 2026)

To learn more about the exhibit, you can listen back to HPR’s coverage of the exhibit, and you can find webinars and more upcoming exhibits on the British Museum YouTube channel.

This story aired on The Conversation on April 15, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.