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The Conversation

The Conversation: Trump’s China visit, UH Mānoa eSports

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie BenderKevin Allen
Published May 15, 2026 at 11:03 AM HST
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President Donald Trump participates in a welcome ceremony with China's President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People, Thursday, May 14, 2026, in Beijing.
Mark Schiefelbein
/
AP Photo
President Donald Trump participates in a welcome ceremony with China's President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People, Thursday, May 14, 2026, in Beijing.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • HPR’s Bill Dorman reports on the highlights from the historic summit between President Donald Trump and China’s Xi Jinping | Full Story 
  • HPR’s Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on local lei sellers and how they handle May Day and Mother's Day
  • UH Mānoa eSports team captain Logan Gregory and program assistant Kevin Nguyen talk about the team’s recent championship win 
  • Native Hawaiian author Keala Kendall discusses “That Which Feeds Us,” her latest novel, a supernatural Hawaiian thriller
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The Conversation Trump AdministrationXi JinpingE-sportsUniversity of Hawai‘iNative HawaiianLiterature
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Kevin Allen
Kevin Allen is a producer on The Conversation. Contact Kevin at kallen@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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