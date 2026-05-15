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Horror meets Hawaiʻi in native author’s newest novel

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published May 15, 2026 at 3:57 PM HST
Native Hawaiian author Keala Kendall alongside her YA gothic horror novel, "That Which Feeds Us."
Franky Guzman
/
KealaKendall.com
Native Hawaiian author Keala Kendall alongside her YA gothic horror novel, "That Which Feeds Us."

Bestselling Native Hawaiian author Keala Kendall is back with her latest novel, “That Which Feeds Us,” a haunting Hawaiian gothic about a young girl's journey to find her lost sister.

In the novel, Kendall takes her protagonist, Lehua, and her readers on a journey to the exclusive island resort of Kōpaʻa Island, where spirits abound and the legacy of the plantation era lurks just below paradise.

Native Hawaiian author Shay Kauwe alongside her debut urban fantasy novel, "The Killing Spell."
The Conversation
Native author debuts fantasy novel that breathes magic into ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi
Russell Subiono

“That Which Feeds Us” is now available at Target and wherever else books are sold.

This story aired on The Conversation on May 15, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
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The Conversation Native HawaiianLiterature
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
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