Horror meets Hawaiʻi in native author’s newest novel

Bestselling Native Hawaiian author Keala Kendall is back with her latest novel, “That Which Feeds Us,” a haunting Hawaiian gothic about a young girl's journey to find her lost sister.

In the novel, Kendall takes her protagonist, Lehua, and her readers on a journey to the exclusive island resort of Kōpaʻa Island, where spirits abound and the legacy of the plantation era lurks just below paradise.

“That Which Feeds Us” is now available at Target and wherever else books are sold.

This story aired on The Conversation on May 15, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.