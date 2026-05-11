The Conversation: Super Typhoon Sinlaku; AI airport music
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- HPR’s Cassie Ordonio reports on Super Typhoon Sinlaku recovery efforts in Chuuk | Full Story
- Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Dan Nakaso reports on the bills passed in Hawaiʻi’s most recent legislative session | Full Story
- UH Astronomer Roy Gal shares recent astronomical discoveries and free upcoming astronomy events
- Roger Bong, owner of record shop and label Aloha Got Soul, responds the use of AI-generated music at Honolulu International Airport
- Playwright Lorenzo DeStefano discusses his play “Shipment Day” and its upcoming film adaptation