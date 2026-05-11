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The Conversation

The Conversation: Super Typhoon Sinlaku; AI airport music

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published May 11, 2026 at 11:47 AM HST
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Commercial airplanes at Honolulu airport on May 3, 2025.
Sophia McCullough
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HPR
Commercial airplanes at Honolulu airport on May 3, 2025.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • HPR’s Cassie Ordonio reports on Super Typhoon Sinlaku recovery efforts in Chuuk | Full Story
  • Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Dan Nakaso reports on the bills passed in Hawaiʻi’s most recent legislative session | Full Story
  • UH Astronomer Roy Gal shares recent astronomical discoveries and free upcoming astronomy events
  • Roger Bong, owner of record shop and label Aloha Got Soul, responds the use of AI-generated music at Honolulu International Airport 
  • Playwright Lorenzo DeStefano discusses his play “Shipment Day” and its upcoming film adaptation
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The Conversation State LegislatureTyphoonAstronomyMusicArtificial IntelligenceFilm
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
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