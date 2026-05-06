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The Conversation

The Conversation: Cemetery drone survey; Early warning ahead of storms

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie BenderKevin Allen
Published May 6, 2026 at 10:29 AM HST
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Streets are flooded from severe rains, Friday, March 20, 2026, in Haleʻiwa, Hawaiʻi.
Mengshin Lin
/
AP
Streets are flooded from severe rains, Friday, March 20, 2026, in Haleʻiwa, Hawaiʻi.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Melissa Pavlicek, of the Hawaii Harbor users group, about the extension of the waiver of the maritime law, the Jones Act
  • UH researcher Yuxin Wang talks about his new model that could help provide early warning ahead of impactful storms | Read the study
  • Acting Lt. Gov. Keith Regan and James Kurota of the Department of Accounting and General Services, on a drone survey underway to capture all 8 of the state's cemeteries
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Kevin Allen
Kevin Allen is a producer on The Conversation. Contact Kevin at kallen@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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