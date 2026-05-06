The Conversation: Cemetery drone survey; Early warning ahead of storms
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Melissa Pavlicek, of the Hawaii Harbor users group, about the extension of the waiver of the maritime law, the Jones Act
- UH researcher Yuxin Wang talks about his new model that could help provide early warning ahead of impactful storms | Read the study
- Acting Lt. Gov. Keith Regan and James Kurota of the Department of Accounting and General Services, on a drone survey underway to capture all 8 of the state's cemeteries