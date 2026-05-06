New weather model could predict El Niño — over a year in advance

Officials are warning that Hawaiʻi could be due for more intense storms during the hurricane season as warmer ocean temperatures approach with what’s known as El Niño season.

A new study released by the University of Hawaiʻi can predict climate patterns and the likelihood of storms, including super typhoons, up to 15 months in advance.

It combines two simple data sets, ocean surface temperature and height, to accurately forecast without the need for complex models or AI.

UH postdoctoral researcher Yuxin Wang spoke with HPR about how this new model can help provide early warning to governments and communities to potentially reduce impacts like flooding or wildfires from related weather patterns.

More information about the research behind the model, which aims to predict and measure El Niño Southern Oscillation – or ENSO – can be found here.

This story aired on The Conversation on May 6, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.