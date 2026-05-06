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New weather model could predict El Niño — over a year in advance

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Kevin Allen
Published May 6, 2026 at 2:27 PM HST
The Manhattan Beach pier is hit by high waves caused by the El Niño storm in Manhattan Beach, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016.
Nick Ut
/
AP
The Manhattan Beach pier is hit by high waves caused by the El Niño storm in Manhattan Beach, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016.

Officials are warning that Hawaiʻi could be due for more intense storms during the hurricane season as warmer ocean temperatures approach with what’s known as El Niño season.

A new study released by the University of Hawaiʻi can predict climate patterns and the likelihood of storms, including super typhoons, up to 15 months in advance.

It combines two simple data sets, ocean surface temperature and height, to accurately forecast without the need for complex models or AI.

Debris covers the ground in Saipan on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, as a super typhoon with ferocious winds and relentless rains, shredded tin roofs and forced residents to take cover from flying tree limbs.
The Conversation
EPA works to restore clean water after Super Typhoon Sinlaku
Catherine Cruz

UH postdoctoral researcher Yuxin Wang spoke with HPR about how this new model can help provide early warning to governments and communities to potentially reduce impacts like flooding or wildfires from related weather patterns.

More information about the research behind the model, which aims to predict and measure El Niño Southern Oscillation – or ENSO – can be found here.

This story aired on The Conversation on May 6, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
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The Conversation WeatherhurricaneEl Nino
Kevin Allen
Kevin Allen is a producer on The Conversation. Contact Kevin at kallen@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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