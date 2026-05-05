The Conversation: Acting lieutenant governor; Super Typhoon Sinlaku
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Karl Banks, of the Environmental Protection Agency, out of the Region 9 office in California, on the aftermath of Super Typhoon Sinlaku in Saipan
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Megan Tagami on the lack of money for affordable preschool options | Full Story
- Keith Regan, serving as comptroller and the acting lieutenant governor for the state, talks about balancing the two roles
- Devin Thomas, of Hawaiʻi Appleseed, talks about its free online tool to help track the progress of the state budget | Track the budget