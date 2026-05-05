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The Conversation

The Conversation: Acting lieutenant governor; Super Typhoon Sinlaku

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published May 5, 2026 at 10:42 AM HST
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This photo provided by U.S. Marine Corps, debris covers homes and streets following Super Typhoon Sinlaku on the island of Saipan, April 18, 2026. (Cpl. Avery Wayland/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)
Cpl. Avery Wayland/AP
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U.S. Marine Corps
This photo provided by U.S. Marine Corps, debris covers homes and streets following Super Typhoon Sinlaku on the island of Saipan, April 18, 2026. (Cpl. Avery Wayland/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Karl Banks, of the Environmental Protection Agency, out of the Region 9 office in California, on the aftermath of Super Typhoon Sinlaku in Saipan
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Megan Tagami on the lack of money for affordable preschool options | Full Story
  • Keith Regan, serving as comptroller and the acting lieutenant governor for the state, talks about balancing the two roles
  • Devin Thomas, of Hawaiʻi Appleseed, talks about its free online tool to help track the progress of the state budget | Track the budget
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
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