The Conversation: Federal disaster aid, historic home repair
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Gov. Josh Green explains how the recently approved federal disaster declaration will aid Hawaiʻi’s storm recovery
- Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen details damage estimates after a rockslide sent two boulders onto Kamehameha Highway
- Navy Rear Adm. Lester Ortiz delivers a progress update on the closure of the Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage Facility
- The Historic Hawaiʻi Foundation trains a new generation in the craft of woodworking and historic home repair