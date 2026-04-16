Navy holds open house to share updates on the Red Hill fuel facility shutdown

The Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill held an open house on Wednesday at Pearl at Kalauao to give the public an opportunity to talk directly with experts about the status of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility and the progress on its dismantling.

The task force is dedicated to permanently decommissioning Red Hill following environmental and health concerns.

Presiding over the open house was Rear Adm. Lester Ortiz, deputy commander of NCTF-RH. Ortiz is a Navy Seabee from Puerto Rico, and he said he was keenly aware of the connection between ʻāina and its people and the responsibility to see the project through safely.

As the Red Hill fuel tanks shut down, the Navy is seeking to reactivate the Navy ʻAiea-Hālawa Shaft, which was closed following the discovery of fuel in the Navy’s drinking water system. The contamination sickened military families and civilians over four years ago, forcing the decision to drain the tanks and dismantle the pipes.

Catherine Cruz / HPR A presentation from the Navy Closure Task Force details the timeline for shutting down the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. (April 15, 2026)

In addition to the open house, the Navy Closure Task Force also held a webinar on its latest report on water quality. More of their videos can be found on the NCTF-RH YouTube channel here.

This story aired on The Conversation on April 16, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.