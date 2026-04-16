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Navy holds open house to share updates on the Red Hill fuel facility shutdown

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published April 16, 2026 at 2:17 PM HST
The Navy Closure Task Force held an open house on April 15, 2026.
Catherine Cruz
/
HPR
The Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill held an open house on April 15, 2026.

The Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill held an open house on Wednesday at Pearl at Kalauao to give the public an opportunity to talk directly with experts about the status of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility and the progress on its dismantling.

The task force is dedicated to permanently decommissioning Red Hill following environmental and health concerns.

(Dec. 23, 2021) – Rear Adm. John Korka, Commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC), and Chief of Civil Engineers, leads Navy and civilian water quality personnel through the tunnels of the Red Hill fuel storage facility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Luke McCall)
Local News
Confused about the timeline for the Red Hill fuel storage facility and contaminated water? Read this.
Sophia McCullough, HPR News Staff

Presiding over the open house was Rear Adm. Lester Ortiz, deputy commander of NCTF-RH. Ortiz is a Navy Seabee from Puerto Rico, and he said he was keenly aware of the connection between ʻāina and its people and the responsibility to see the project through safely.

As the Red Hill fuel tanks shut down, the Navy is seeking to reactivate the Navy ʻAiea-Hālawa Shaft, which was closed following the discovery of fuel in the Navy’s drinking water system. The contamination sickened military families and civilians over four years ago, forcing the decision to drain the tanks and dismantle the pipes.

A presentation from the Navy Closure Task Force details the timeline for shutting down the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. (April 15, 2026)
Catherine Cruz
/
HPR
A presentation from the Navy Closure Task Force details the timeline for shutting down the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. (April 15, 2026)

In addition to the open house, the Navy Closure Task Force also held a webinar on its latest report on water quality. More of their videos can be found on the NCTF-RH YouTube channel here.

This story aired on The Conversation on April 16, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Tags
The Conversation Navy Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage FacilityU.S. NavyEnvironment
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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